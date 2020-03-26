Gambia: KMC Boosted With D50,000 to Fight Covid19

A Gambian born business tycoon, Alhagie Ali Mbugabahal on Wednesday donated D50,000.00 to the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) to fight covid19.

The presentation was held at the KMC ground.

Speaking on behalf of the donor, Momodou Joof said the donation was part of Alhagie's personal contribution towards the fight against covid-19.

According to him, covid-19 is currently everywhere and is a cause for concern, and thus prompting him to participate in the fight.

He said the objective was to eliminate this pandemic as per the directives and advices from the health authorities.

"We all know our nation is a tax based nation and certainly government cannot do it all, likewise the municipalities. Departments and institutions too cannot do it all," he said.

He also called on the need for all and sundry to come together in a bid to make a headway as our nation's resources are very small.

In receiving the cash, Mayor Talib Ahmeh Bensouda expressed appreciation over the gesture.

He described the gesture as very timely and welcomed the move. He said currently, covid-19 is in The Gambia and "we have three registered cases."

The KMC mayor described this moment as very difficult time for everybody, saying we should be each other's keepers.

He said everybody is related and it is the time that "we show that relationship. We are very much appreciative of this gesture."

The mayor said that they had a directors' meeting to fumigate 19 markets. He added that due to certain budgetary challenges, it's been very difficult.

He thus described the gesture as a significant contribution towards fight against covid-19. He urged others to emulate the donor as this pandemic is a major concern.