Gambia: Coronavirus Outbreak Halts Gambian Leagues

Coronavirus outbreak in The Gambia has halted the country's league competitions after fifteen matches played in the second division league and fourteen outings played in the top flight league.

The country's football governing body Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has decided to suspend league games after president Adama Barrow banned public gatherings following COVID 19-virus outbreak.

Latrikunda United are currently topping second division league table with 27 points in fifteen league outings after winning majority of their matches in the league campaign.

The Latrikunda based-club will clash to win their remaining matches if league matches resume after coronavirus outbreak to maintain their hopes of gaining promotion to the first division league next season.

Real De Banjul are sitting top of the country's top flight league standings with 29 points after fourteen games following their stunning performance in the league season.

The city boys will skirmish to win their remaining league clashes to keep their chances of lifting the league title after surrendering league crown to Brikama United last season.

But they will face stiff competition from Gambia Armed Forces and Gamtel for this year's league title.