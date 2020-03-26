Gambia: Coronavirus Outbreak Halts Gambian Leagues

26 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Coronavirus outbreak in The Gambia has halted the country's league competitions after fifteen matches played in the second division league and fourteen outings played in the top flight league.

The country's football governing body Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has decided to suspend league games after president Adama Barrow banned public gatherings following COVID 19-virus outbreak.

Latrikunda United are currently topping second division league table with 27 points in fifteen league outings after winning majority of their matches in the league campaign.

The Latrikunda based-club will clash to win their remaining matches if league matches resume after coronavirus outbreak to maintain their hopes of gaining promotion to the first division league next season.

Real De Banjul are sitting top of the country's top flight league standings with 29 points after fourteen games following their stunning performance in the league season.

The city boys will skirmish to win their remaining league clashes to keep their chances of lifting the league title after surrendering league crown to Brikama United last season.

But they will face stiff competition from Gambia Armed Forces and Gamtel for this year's league title.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.