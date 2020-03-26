Gambia: 'Gambia Not in Lockdown'

The Gambia is not in a state of 'lockdown', business continues as usual, says Ebrima G. Sankareh, The Gambia government's spokesperson in contrast what is being "erroneously" vehicled on social media.

"Instead, The Gambia Government cognizant of the infectious nature of the covid-19 pandemic; a disease that is furiously ravaging humanity, has instructed all government departments and agencies to have their non essential staff stay home pending further assessment by health experts," Mr. Sankareh told The Point.

"Equally, The Gambia government urges citizens and residents to strictly adhere to President Adama Barrow's public statement and immediately desist from massing in public. This declaration affects all forms of gathering whether religious or ceremonial and has no exceptions whatsoever," he clarified.