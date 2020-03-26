Gambia: Religious Leaders Offer to Suspend Congregations

26 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Christian Council has suspended all church services, while Supreme Islamic Council has ordered all imams to suspend congregation in mosques till the situation of covid-19 is improved.

These decisions came following the Ministry of Health's advice to religious leaders to adhere to the World Health Organisation's instruction of suspending public gatherings.

Meanwhile, Government Spokesman Ebrima Sankareh has also told The Point that The Gambia government has taken measures for all ministries and departments to downscale staff to disallow congestion in the midst of covid-19.

"They will be away for 21 days, this measure is necessary," he said.

