Malawi: Glocence Manoto Set to Launch Debut Gospel Music Album

Blantyre-based female gospel musician, Glocence Manoto is set to launch her debut album 'First Love' in April, following on the success of her last year's debut single 'You are Jehovah'.

Glocence Manoto

The album, which has been produced in Zimbabwe by Nigel Nyangombe, features Zimbabwean gospel heavyweights including Pastor Gee and Kuda Mandizvidza.

Manoto said the album, which will be launched on 17 April at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre, seeks to re-ignite and wake up the hunger that people had the first time they were called to serve Jesus Christ.

"The album is about an experience with God, coming back to the fresh fire that we had in the beginning of our journey as His children," She said.

Manoto, who grew up as a minister and has shared the stage with renowned ministers such as Uche Agu and Esther Ngurube in Malaysia, further said that the album is the intense adoration and daily worship to God and seeks to remind believers of the supremacy of God.

"The album seeks to gather people to worship together and experience with God. People have prioritized their work, business, money and all that is around them above God, but it is time to realize that without God, we would have absolutely nothing" She said.

The Launch of the album will be spiced up by local gospel artists such as Chigo Grace, Faith Mussa and Frank Chimpanzi from South Africa.