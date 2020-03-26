Malawi: Communities in Blantyre Nods to Matindi Industrial Park

26 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Loness Gwazanga - Mana

Communities around Matindi have finally allowed government to use part of their land to construct the planned Matindi Industrial Park in Blantyre which will affect four group village heads (GVHs)under Senior Chief Kapeni.

Blantyre district commissioner Bennet Nkasala: Communities nods to park

The development has come after the project faced strong resistance, especially from people living in Chimaimba Village who said were not ready to move out of their ancestral land.

This, according to Blantyre District Commissioner, Bennett Nkasala, forced government to trim the number of hectares needed for the project from 280 to 130 in order to allow the people have the freedom to stay on their inherited land while benefiting from the fruits of the intended development.

Speaking during a sensitization meeting, Senior Chief Kapeni assured that his subjects have agreed to pave way for the project as they now feel safe about their ever appreciating property (pockets of land).

"The process has not been easy at all and I have been labelled as an enemy of progress because the people had fears of the unknown. But now am glad that they have understood the intension of the project.

"Government is now free to commence the project at the intended site. The people have now provided land for the project," said Kapeni.

On his part, Nkasala commended people in the area for making a very sound decision to allow government utilise the land, describing the journey as difficult.

"If it were a marriage proposal, I would have given up. The whole process drained all our efforts as it seemed impossible but I'm now happy that they have finally given in for the project," Nkasala said.

Nkasala said they shall soon conduct a survey and install beacons on the land to establish how many people shall be compensated, among other logistics.

Blantyre North East Member of Parliament, Fidson Chisesele applauded the community for making a U-turn on the previous decision, saying the project is the only way that can help improve their livelihoods in all aspects.

Once completed, the parks will, apart from creating jobs for Malawians, boost the country's economic base through exports of manufactured products.

Government with assistance from the African Export - Import Bank (Afreximbank) plans to construct the park alongside an International Airport with a Five-Star Hotel in Mangochi as well as another industrial park at Area 55 in Lilongwe, including Liwonde Dry Port.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.