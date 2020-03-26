Kenya: Dusk-to-Dawn Curfew to Start Friday in Kenya to Combat Coronavirus

26 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Dusk-to-Dawn State Curfew declared by President Uhuru Kenyatta will start on Friday.

The order was gazetted on Thursday by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, with a stern warning against any form of gatherings or movement across the country from 7pm to 5am.

The move is aimed at limiting movement, as the government combats coronavirus which has so far infected 31 people.

President Kenyatta, while declaring the curfew, said it was informed by the need to mitigate the spread of the virus in the country.

The public has been urged to ensure social distancing, with emphasis to hand-washing.

On Thursday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi on Thursday said three more positive cases had been confirmed in the country, raising the number to 31.

"All the new confirmed cases are Kenyans... the new patients have already been taken to isolation in our facilities and are being monitored by our medical personnel," she said.

The 31 cases are said to be spread across five counties: Nairobi, Kajiado, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale.

Dr Mwangangi said the government is looking at ways to contain the spread in Kilifi and other emerging hotspots. She urged residents to maintain social distance as a precautionary measure.

The CAS said some 18 people are currently admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital's Infectious Disease Unit in Nairobi's Mbagathi Hospital awaiting testing.

The government Wednesday announced a dusk to dawn curfew set to begin Friday 7 pm while all international flights to the country have been stopped.

Dr Mwangangi, however, explained that nations that wish to evacuate their citizens from the country can still fly out of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA).

The disease which has been classified as a global pandemic has killed 21,191 people across the world. 468,000 people have been infected.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.