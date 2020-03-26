Namibia: Rosh Pinah Mine Plans for Covid-19

26 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

TREVALI Rosh Pinah mine says it has put precautionary measures in place to help keep the Covid-19 at bay.

The mine general manager Christo Horn in an interview on Thursday afternoon said the company started to educate workers during safety talks about the coronavirus pandemic two months back already.

He said the mine had abolished breathalyser tests to which mine workers were subjected before entering the mine, and had implemented measures such as sanitising of the employees' hands at the gate.

"We escalated the precautionary measures by sanitising computers and vehicles when workers change shifts.

According to Horn, the company has also advised workers with flu-like symptoms to go into self-isolation, and to maintain a two-metre social distance to curb the spread of the virus.

"We have implemented these precautionary measures in accordance with WHO and the labour ministry guidelines," he added.

He said the two mines, Skorpion Zinc and Trevali Rosh Pinah, have also made available, the veterinary clinic for screening and testing of suspected Covid-19 cases.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.