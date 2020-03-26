Kenya Records First Covid-19 Death

26 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya has recorded its first coronavirus related death.

The patient, a 66-year-old citizen, had a long-term health condition, the Ministry of Health said Thursday evening.

"The man, who was suffering from diabetes, had arrived in the country on March 13 from South Africa via Swaziland," Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

The patient died at the Aga Khan Hospital intensive care unit on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, Kenya confirmed three more cases of coronavirus, raising the national tally to 31.

In a briefing, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said the latest cases are all Kenyans and close contacts of previous reported cases.

Dr Mwangangi said 906 persons have been traced and are being monitored and that 18 of them at the Mbagathi Hospital.

