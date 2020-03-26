Kenyan Riot Police Use Tear Gas to Clear Crowded Market

26 March 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Riot police in Kisumu, Kenya, fired tear gas into a crowded market Wednesday, in an attempt to clear it in accordance with government rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Police vehicles entered the market area with sirens blaring and armed security officers in full riot gear began firing tear gas grenades in the market stalls, sending people scattering.

Angry customers and traders at the market told reporters that they recognize the threat of the coronavirus, but said many Kenyans are poor and need to work and get food.

They said if the government wants them to stay isolated at home, they need to provide them with funds to do so.

The Kenyan government issued orders last weekend to close all open markets and bus parking lots where crowds of people gather.

Kenya had recorded a total of 25 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Sudan's Minister of Defence Dies
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.