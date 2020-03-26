Africa: Statement from U.S. National Security Professionals on the Urgent Need to Utilize the Defense Productivity Act Fully

The following statement was signed by more than 100 former high-ranking diplomats, military and intelligence officers and government officials.
What the United States faces at this perilous moment is principally a public health crisis. As national security professionals and experts, however, we recognize that there are tools from our realm that would be useful and, in some cases, indispensable to alleviating the impact of COVID-19 and, above all, saving lives.
Chief among those indispensable tools is the Defense Production Act (DPA), which we urgently call on President Trump to utilize immediately to the full extent. The delay in doing so is a grave mistake.
The administration this week utilized the DPA on a narrow and limited basis, but America's public health professionals — as well as doctors and industry workers — continue to sound the alarm, citing the increasingly urgent and dire need for ventilators, masks, testing supplies, and other resources. Some private companies have been willing and able to scale up production — and admirably so.
But as governors and local leaders around the country are making clear, private efforts without more extensive government support are proving far from sufficient to meet the current and anticipated needs. Beyond questions of supply, the private sector lacks the ability to process incoming requests, prioritize the most urgent needs, and coordinate with other companies absent more concerted government involvement. That is precisely what the DPA is designed to do.
The DPA was written into law for a reason, and the equipment and supply shortages we face are just the sort of supply chain shortfalls the law was designed to address. Congress must ensure the full potential of the DPA is being leveraged in the midst of this crisis, and we applaud legislative efforts that require the administration to actually use the tools at its disposal in a serious way.
President Trump has said he would utilize the DPA in a "worst-case scenario." But the scenario we face today is already well beyond any reasonable standard for utilizing the Act. All the President will accomplish with additional delay is to place us farther down that "worst-case" trajectory.
If the ultimate objective is to save American lives, there is no alternative to utilizing the DPA immediately and to the fullest extent.
L I S T O F S I G N A T O R I E S
Sandy Adams
Retired Admiral (ret.) Navy
Clara L. Adams-Ender
Brigadier General (ret.) Army
Wendy R. Anderson
Former Chief of Staff Department of Defense
Ricardo Aponte
Brigadier General (ret.) Air Force
Wallace C. Arnold
Brigadier General (ret.) Army
Don Arthur
Vice Admiral (ret.) Navy
Tom Atkin
Former Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security Department of Defense
James E. Baker
Former Legal Adviser National Security Council
Donna Barbisch
Major General (ret.) Army
Jeremy Bash
Former CIA and Department of Defense Chief of Staff
Ronald Blanck
Lieutenant General (ret.) Army
David P. Burford
Major General (ret.) Army
Ambassador William J. Burns
Former Deputy Secretary of State State Department
Tarun Chhabra
Former Director for Strategic Planning National Security Council
Rebecca Bill Chavez
Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Western Hemisphere Affairs, Department of Defense
Stephen A. Cheney
Brigadier General (ret.) Marine Corps
Derek Chollet
Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, Department of Defense
Lieutenant General (ret.) James Clapper
Former Director of National Intelligence
Wesley Clark General (ret.) Army
Herman J. Cohen
Ambassador (ret.) State Department
Brent Colburn
Former Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Department of Homeland Security
Peter Cooke
Major General (ret.) Army
Dirk Debbink
Vice Admiral (ret.) Navy
Rudy deLeon
Former Deputy Secretary of Defense Department of Defense
Abraham M. Denmark
Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia, Department of Defense
James Doty
Brigadier General (ret.) Army
John Douglass
Brigadier General (ret.) Air Force
Paul Eaton
Major General (ret.) Army
Mari K. Eder
Major General (ret.) Army
Dwayne Edwards
Brigadier General (ret.) Army
Robert J. Felderman
Brigadier General (ret.) Army
Jon Finer
Former Chief of Staff State Department
Michele A. Flournoy
Former Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, Department of Defense
Michael Franken
Vice Admiral (ret.) Navy
Joshua A. Geltzer
Former Senior Director for Counterterrorism & Deputy Legal Advisor, National Security Council
Larry Gillespie
Brigadier General (ret.) Army
Philip H. Gordon
Former Special Assistant to the President National Security Council
Gordon Gray
Ambassador (ret.) State Department
Kevin P. Green
Vice Admiral (ret.) Navy
Chuck Hagel
Former Secretary of Defense, Department of Defense
Irv Halter
Major General (ret.) Air Force
Janice Hamby
Rear Admiral (ret.) Navy
Bob Harding
Major General (ret.) Army
Jerry Harrison
Major General (ret.) Army
Don Harvel
Brigadier General (ret.) Air Force
Oona Hathaway
Former Special Counsel to the General Counsel, Department of Defense
General (ret.) Michael V. Hayden
Former Director of NSA and Director of CIA NSA and CIA
Kathleen Hicks
Former Principal Deputy Under Secretary for Policy, Department of Defense
Richard Holwill
Ambassador (ret.) State Department
Vicki Huddleston
Ambassador (ret.) State Department
Andrew Hunter
Former Director of the Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell, Department of Defense
John Hutson
Rear Admiral (ret.) Navy
David R. Irvine
Brigadier General (ret.) Army
Debra Lee James
Former Secretary of the Air Force, Department of Defense
Arlen D. Jameson
Lieutenant General (ret.) Air Force
Dennis C. Jett
Ambassador (ret.) State Department
John Johns
Brigadier General (ret.) Army
Frank Kendall
Former Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics, Department of Defense
Patrick Kennedy
Ambassador (ret.) State Department
Jimmy Kolker
Ambassador (ret.) State Department
Jeremy Konyndyk
Former Director of the Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance, USAID
Lawrence Korb
Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower, Installations and Logistics, Department of defense
Jonathan Lachman
Former Associate Director for National Security Programs
White House Office of Management and Budget
Bruce S. Lemkin
Former Deputy Undersecretary of the Air Force Air Force
Phil Leventis
Brigadier General (ret) USAF/SC Air National Guard
Kelly Magsamen
Former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs, Department of Defense
Randy Manner
Major General (ret.) Army
Edward Marks
Ambassador (ret.) State Department
Frederick H. Martin
Major General (ret.) Air Force
Carlos E. Martinez
Brigadier General (ret.) Air Force
J. R. McBrien
Former Senior Executive Service Department of Treasury
Mike McCord
Former Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer, Department of Defense
David McGinnis
Brigadier General (ret.) Army
Joseph V. Medina
Brigadier General (ret.) Marine Corps
James N. Miller
Former Under Secretary for Policy, Department of Defense
Katrina Mulligan
Former Director for Preparedness and Response, Department of Justice
Ronald E. Neumann
Ambassador (ret.) State Department
Matt Olsen
Former Director, National Counterterrorism Center
Richard Olson
Ambassador (ret.) State Department
Charley Otstott
Lieutenant General (ret.) Army
W. Robert Pearson
Ambassador (ret.) State Department
Gale S. Pollock
Former Acting Surgeon General Army
Samantha Power
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Jeffrey Prescott
Former Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, National Security Council
Charles Schuster Ray
Ambassador (ret.) State Department
Ben Rhodes
Former Deputy National Security Adviser, National Security Council
Susan E. Rice
Former National Security Adviser National, Security Council
Eric Rosenbach
Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security, Department of Defense
Mara Rudman
Former Deputy Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, National Security Council
Rexon Ryu
Former Chief of Staff, Department of Defense
Robin Rene Sanders
Ambassador (ret.) State Department
John Schuster
Brigadier General (ret.) Army
Amy Searight
Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia, Department of Defense
Joe Sestak
Rear Admiral (ret.) Navy
David B. Shear
Former Assistant Secretary of Defense, Department of Defense
Wendy R. Sherman
Former Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, State Department
Michael E. Smith
Rear Admiral (ret.) Navy
Julianne Smith
Former Deputy National Security Advisor to the Vice President, Office of the Vice President
Jake Sullivan
Former National Security Adviser to the Vice President
Loree Sutton
Brigadier General (ret.) Army
Francis X. Taylor
Brigadier General (ret.) Air Force
Jim Townsend
Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy, Department of Defense
F. Andrew Turley
Major General (ret.) Air Force
Edward Walker
Ambassador (ret.) State Department
George H. Walls
Brigadier General (ret.) Marine Corps
John Watkins
Brigadier General (ret.) Army
Earl Anthony Wayne
Ambassador (ret.) State Department
Andy Weber
Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Programs, Department of Defense
Willie Williams
Lieutenant General (ret.) Marine Corps
Margaret Wilmoth
Major General (ret.) Army
General (ret.) Johnnie Wilson
Former Commanding General, Army Materiel Command, Army
Doug Wilson
Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, Department of Defense
James Winnefeld
Former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Department of Defense
Robert O. Work
Former Deputy Secretary of Defense, Department of Defense
Stephen N. Xenakis
Brigadier General (ret.) Army
Dave Zabecki
Major General (ret.) Army