Africa: Statement from U.S. National Security Professionals on the Urgent Need to Utilize the Defense Productivity Act Fully

Photo: National Security Action
National Security Action
25 March 2020
National Security Action (Washington, DC)
document

The following statement was signed by more than 100 former high-ranking diplomats, military and intelligence officers and government officials.

What the United States faces at this perilous moment is principally a public health crisis. As national security professionals and experts, however, we recognize that there are tools from our realm that would be useful and, in some cases, indispensable to alleviating the impact of COVID-19 and,  above all, saving lives.

Chief among those indispensable tools is the Defense Production Act (DPA), which we urgently call on President Trump to utilize immediately to the full extent. The delay in doing so is a grave mistake.

The administration this week utilized the DPA on a narrow and limited basis, but America's public  health professionals — as well as doctors and industry  workers  —  continue  to  sound  the  alarm, citing the increasingly urgent and dire need for ventilators, masks, testing supplies,  and  other resources. Some private companies have been willing and able to scale up  production  —  and admirably so.

But as governors and  local  leaders  around the country  are making  clear,  private efforts without more extensive government support are proving far from sufficient  to  meet  the current and anticipated needs. Beyond questions of supply, the private sector lacks the ability  to process incoming requests, prioritize the most urgent needs, and coordinate with other companies absent more concerted government involvement. That is precisely what the DPA is designed to do.

The DPA was written into law for a reason, and the equipment and supply shortages we face are just the sort of supply chain shortfalls the law was designed to address. Congress must ensure the  full potential of the DPA is being leveraged in the midst of this crisis, and we applaud legislative efforts that require the administration to actually use the tools at its disposal in a serious way.

President Trump has said he would utilize the DPA in a "worst-case scenario." But the scenario we face today is already well beyond any reasonable standard for utilizing the Act. All the President will accomplish with additional delay is to place us farther down that "worst-case" trajectory.

If the ultimate objective is to save American lives, there is no alternative to utilizing the DPA immediately and to the fullest extent.

L I S T  O F  S I G N A T O R I E S

Sandy Adams
Retired Admiral (ret.) Navy

Clara L. Adams-Ender
Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Wendy R. Anderson
Former Chief of Staff Department of Defense

Ricardo Aponte
Brigadier General (ret.) Air Force

Wallace C. Arnold
Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Don Arthur
Vice Admiral (ret.) Navy

Tom Atkin
Former Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security Department of Defense

James E. Baker
Former Legal Adviser National Security Council

Donna Barbisch
Major General (ret.) Army

Jeremy Bash
Former CIA and Department of Defense Chief of Staff

Ronald Blanck
Lieutenant General (ret.) Army

David P. Burford
Major General (ret.) Army

Ambassador William J. Burns
Former Deputy Secretary of State State Department

Tarun Chhabra
Former Director for Strategic Planning National Security Council

Rebecca Bill Chavez
Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Western Hemisphere Affairs, Department of Defense

Stephen A. Cheney
Brigadier General (ret.) Marine Corps

Derek Chollet
Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, Department of Defense

Lieutenant General (ret.) James Clapper
Former Director of National Intelligence

Wesley Clark General (ret.) Army

Herman J. Cohen
Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Brent Colburn
Former Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Department of Homeland Security

Peter   Cooke
Major General (ret.) Army

Dirk Debbink
Vice Admiral (ret.) Navy

Rudy deLeon
Former Deputy Secretary of Defense Department of Defense

Abraham M. Denmark
Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia, Department of Defense

James Doty
Brigadier General (ret.) Army

John Douglass
Brigadier General (ret.) Air Force

Paul Eaton
Major General (ret.) Army

Mari K. Eder
Major General (ret.) Army

Dwayne Edwards
Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Robert J. Felderman
Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Jon Finer
Former Chief of Staff State Department

Michele A. Flournoy
Former Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, Department of Defense

Michael Franken
Vice Admiral (ret.) Navy

Joshua A. Geltzer
Former Senior Director for Counterterrorism & Deputy Legal Advisor, National Security Council

Larry Gillespie
Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Philip H. Gordon
Former Special Assistant to the President National Security Council

Gordon Gray
Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Kevin P. Green
Vice Admiral (ret.) Navy

Chuck Hagel
Former Secretary of Defense, Department of Defense

Irv Halter
Major General (ret.) Air Force

Janice Hamby
Rear Admiral (ret.) Navy

Bob  Harding
Major General (ret.) Army

Jerry Harrison
Major General (ret.) Army

Don Harvel
Brigadier General (ret.) Air Force

Oona Hathaway
Former Special Counsel to the General Counsel, Department of Defense

General (ret.) Michael V. Hayden
Former Director of NSA and Director of CIA NSA and CIA

Kathleen Hicks
Former Principal Deputy Under Secretary for Policy, Department of Defense

Richard Holwill
Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Vicki Huddleston
Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Andrew Hunter
Former Director of the Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell, Department of Defense

John Hutson
Rear Admiral (ret.) Navy

David R. Irvine
Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Debra Lee James
Former Secretary of the Air Force, Department of Defense

Arlen D. Jameson
Lieutenant General (ret.) Air Force

Dennis C. Jett
Ambassador (ret.) State Department

John Johns
Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Frank Kendall
Former Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics, Department of Defense

Patrick Kennedy
Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Jimmy Kolker
Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Jeremy Konyndyk
Former Director of the Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance, USAID

Lawrence Korb
Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower, Installations and Logistics, Department of defense

Jonathan Lachman
Former Associate Director for National Security Programs
White House Office of Management and Budget

Bruce S. Lemkin
Former Deputy Undersecretary of the Air Force Air Force

Phil Leventis
Brigadier General (ret) USAF/SC Air National Guard

Kelly Magsamen
Former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs, Department of Defense

Randy Manner
Major General (ret.) Army

Edward Marks
Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Frederick H. Martin
Major General (ret.) Air Force

Carlos E. Martinez
Brigadier General (ret.) Air Force

J. R. McBrien
Former Senior Executive Service Department of Treasury

Mike McCord
Former Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer, Department of Defense

David McGinnis
Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Joseph V. Medina
Brigadier General (ret.) Marine Corps

James N. Miller
Former Under Secretary for Policy, Department of Defense

Katrina Mulligan
Former Director for Preparedness and Response, Department of Justice

Ronald E. Neumann
Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Matt Olsen
Former Director, National Counterterrorism Center

Richard Olson
Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Charley Otstott
Lieutenant General (ret.) Army

W. Robert Pearson
Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Gale S. Pollock
Former Acting Surgeon General Army

Samantha Power
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

Jeffrey Prescott
Former Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, National Security Council

Charles Schuster Ray
Ambassador  (ret.) State Department

Ben Rhodes
Former Deputy National Security Adviser, National Security Council

Susan E. Rice
Former National Security Adviser National, Security Council

Eric Rosenbach
Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security, Department of Defense

Mara Rudman
Former Deputy Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, National Security Council

Rexon Ryu
Former Chief of Staff, Department of Defense

Robin Rene Sanders
Ambassador (ret.) State Department

John Schuster
Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Amy Searight
Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia, Department of Defense

Joe Sestak
Rear Admiral (ret.) Navy

David B. Shear
Former Assistant Secretary of Defense, Department of Defense

Wendy R. Sherman
Former Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, State Department

Michael E. Smith
Rear Admiral (ret.) Navy

Julianne Smith
Former Deputy National Security Advisor to the Vice President, Office of the Vice President

Jake Sullivan
Former National Security Adviser to the Vice President

Loree Sutton
Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Francis X. Taylor
Brigadier General (ret.) Air Force

Jim Townsend
Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy, Department of Defense

F. Andrew Turley
Major General (ret.) Air Force

Edward Walker
Ambassador (ret.) State Department

George H. Walls
Brigadier General (ret.) Marine Corps

John Watkins
Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Earl Anthony Wayne
Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Andy Weber
Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Programs, Department of Defense

Willie Williams
Lieutenant General (ret.) Marine Corps

Margaret Wilmoth
Major General (ret.) Army

General (ret.) Johnnie Wilson
Former Commanding General, Army Materiel Command, Army

Doug Wilson
Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, Department of Defense

James Winnefeld
Former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Department of Defense

Robert O. Work
Former Deputy Secretary of Defense, Department of Defense

Stephen N. Xenakis
Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Dave Zabecki
Major General (ret.) Army

Copyright © 2020 National Security Action. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

