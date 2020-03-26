Africa: Statement from U.S. National Security Professionals on the Urgent Need to Utilize the Defense Productivity Act Fully

document

The following statement was signed by more than 100 former high-ranking diplomats, military and intelligence officers and government officials.

What the United States faces at this perilous moment is principally a public health crisis. As national security professionals and experts, however, we recognize that there are tools from our realm that would be useful and, in some cases, indispensable to alleviating the impact of COVID-19 and, above all, saving lives.

Chief among those indispensable tools is the Defense Production Act (DPA), which we urgently call on President Trump to utilize immediately to the full extent. The delay in doing so is a grave mistake.

The administration this week utilized the DPA on a narrow and limited basis, but America's public health professionals — as well as doctors and industry workers — continue to sound the alarm, citing the increasingly urgent and dire need for ventilators, masks, testing supplies, and other resources. Some private companies have been willing and able to scale up production — and admirably so.

But as governors and local leaders around the country are making clear, private efforts without more extensive government support are proving far from sufficient to meet the current and anticipated needs. Beyond questions of supply, the private sector lacks the ability to process incoming requests, prioritize the most urgent needs, and coordinate with other companies absent more concerted government involvement. That is precisely what the DPA is designed to do.

The DPA was written into law for a reason, and the equipment and supply shortages we face are just the sort of supply chain shortfalls the law was designed to address. Congress must ensure the full potential of the DPA is being leveraged in the midst of this crisis, and we applaud legislative efforts that require the administration to actually use the tools at its disposal in a serious way.

President Trump has said he would utilize the DPA in a "worst-case scenario." But the scenario we face today is already well beyond any reasonable standard for utilizing the Act. All the President will accomplish with additional delay is to place us farther down that "worst-case" trajectory.

If the ultimate objective is to save American lives, there is no alternative to utilizing the DPA immediately and to the fullest extent.

L I S T O F S I G N A T O R I E S

Sandy Adams

Retired Admiral (ret.) Navy

Clara L. Adams-Ender

Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Wendy R. Anderson

Former Chief of Staff Department of Defense

Ricardo Aponte

Brigadier General (ret.) Air Force

Wallace C. Arnold

Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Don Arthur

Vice Admiral (ret.) Navy

Tom Atkin

Former Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security Department of Defense

James E. Baker

Former Legal Adviser National Security Council

Donna Barbisch

Major General (ret.) Army

Jeremy Bash

Former CIA and Department of Defense Chief of Staff

Ronald Blanck

Lieutenant General (ret.) Army

David P. Burford

Major General (ret.) Army

Ambassador William J. Burns

Former Deputy Secretary of State State Department

Tarun Chhabra

Former Director for Strategic Planning National Security Council

Rebecca Bill Chavez

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Western Hemisphere Affairs, Department of Defense

Stephen A. Cheney

Brigadier General (ret.) Marine Corps

Derek Chollet

Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, Department of Defense

Lieutenant General (ret.) James Clapper

Former Director of National Intelligence

Wesley Clark General (ret.) Army

Herman J. Cohen

Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Brent Colburn

Former Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Department of Homeland Security

Peter Cooke

Major General (ret.) Army

Dirk Debbink

Vice Admiral (ret.) Navy

Rudy deLeon

Former Deputy Secretary of Defense Department of Defense

Abraham M. Denmark

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia, Department of Defense

James Doty

Brigadier General (ret.) Army

John Douglass

Brigadier General (ret.) Air Force

Paul Eaton

Major General (ret.) Army

Mari K. Eder

Major General (ret.) Army

Dwayne Edwards

Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Robert J. Felderman

Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Jon Finer

Former Chief of Staff State Department

Michele A. Flournoy

Former Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, Department of Defense

Michael Franken

Vice Admiral (ret.) Navy

Joshua A. Geltzer

Former Senior Director for Counterterrorism & Deputy Legal Advisor, National Security Council

Larry Gillespie

Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Philip H. Gordon

Former Special Assistant to the President National Security Council

Gordon Gray

Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Kevin P. Green

Vice Admiral (ret.) Navy

Chuck Hagel

Former Secretary of Defense, Department of Defense

Irv Halter

Major General (ret.) Air Force

Janice Hamby

Rear Admiral (ret.) Navy

Bob Harding

Major General (ret.) Army

Jerry Harrison

Major General (ret.) Army

Don Harvel

Brigadier General (ret.) Air Force

Oona Hathaway

Former Special Counsel to the General Counsel, Department of Defense

General (ret.) Michael V. Hayden

Former Director of NSA and Director of CIA NSA and CIA

Kathleen Hicks

Former Principal Deputy Under Secretary for Policy, Department of Defense

Richard Holwill

Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Vicki Huddleston

Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Andrew Hunter

Former Director of the Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell, Department of Defense

John Hutson

Rear Admiral (ret.) Navy

David R. Irvine

Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Debra Lee James

Former Secretary of the Air Force, Department of Defense

Arlen D. Jameson

Lieutenant General (ret.) Air Force

Dennis C. Jett

Ambassador (ret.) State Department

John Johns

Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Frank Kendall

Former Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics, Department of Defense

Patrick Kennedy

Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Jimmy Kolker

Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Jeremy Konyndyk

Former Director of the Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance, USAID

Lawrence Korb

Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower, Installations and Logistics, Department of defense

Jonathan Lachman

Former Associate Director for National Security Programs

White House Office of Management and Budget

Bruce S. Lemkin

Former Deputy Undersecretary of the Air Force Air Force

Phil Leventis

Brigadier General (ret) USAF/SC Air National Guard

Kelly Magsamen

Former Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs, Department of Defense

Randy Manner

Major General (ret.) Army

Edward Marks

Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Frederick H. Martin

Major General (ret.) Air Force

Carlos E. Martinez

Brigadier General (ret.) Air Force

J. R. McBrien

Former Senior Executive Service Department of Treasury

Mike McCord

Former Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller)/Chief Financial Officer, Department of Defense

David McGinnis

Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Joseph V. Medina

Brigadier General (ret.) Marine Corps

James N. Miller

Former Under Secretary for Policy, Department of Defense

Katrina Mulligan

Former Director for Preparedness and Response, Department of Justice

Ronald E. Neumann

Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Matt Olsen

Former Director, National Counterterrorism Center

Richard Olson

Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Charley Otstott

Lieutenant General (ret.) Army

W. Robert Pearson

Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Gale S. Pollock

Former Acting Surgeon General Army

Samantha Power

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

Jeffrey Prescott

Former Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, National Security Council

Charles Schuster Ray

Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Ben Rhodes

Former Deputy National Security Adviser, National Security Council

Susan E. Rice

Former National Security Adviser National, Security Council

Eric Rosenbach

Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security, Department of Defense

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Coronavirus U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mara Rudman

Former Deputy Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, National Security Council

Rexon Ryu

Former Chief of Staff, Department of Defense

Robin Rene Sanders

Ambassador (ret.) State Department

John Schuster

Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Amy Searight

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia, Department of Defense

Joe Sestak

Rear Admiral (ret.) Navy

David B. Shear

Former Assistant Secretary of Defense, Department of Defense

Wendy R. Sherman

Former Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, State Department

Michael E. Smith

Rear Admiral (ret.) Navy

Julianne Smith

Former Deputy National Security Advisor to the Vice President, Office of the Vice President

Jake Sullivan

Former National Security Adviser to the Vice President

Loree Sutton

Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Francis X. Taylor

Brigadier General (ret.) Air Force

Jim Townsend

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy, Department of Defense

F. Andrew Turley

Major General (ret.) Air Force

Edward Walker

Ambassador (ret.) State Department

George H. Walls

Brigadier General (ret.) Marine Corps

John Watkins

Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Earl Anthony Wayne

Ambassador (ret.) State Department

Andy Weber

Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Programs, Department of Defense

Willie Williams

Lieutenant General (ret.) Marine Corps

Margaret Wilmoth

Major General (ret.) Army

General (ret.) Johnnie Wilson

Former Commanding General, Army Materiel Command, Army

Doug Wilson

Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, Department of Defense

James Winnefeld

Former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Department of Defense

Robert O. Work

Former Deputy Secretary of Defense, Department of Defense

Stephen N. Xenakis

Brigadier General (ret.) Army

Dave Zabecki

Major General (ret.) Army