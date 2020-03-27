Rwanda: Coronavirus - Jogging On Streets, Outdoor Sports Prohibited - Police

Police have clarified to the public that sports activities including morning runs on streets are prohibited during the 2-week lockdown the country is undergoing as part of the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement issued by the Rwanda National Police (RNP) Thursday, the officials noted that following the lockdown, many people are still seen on the streets, especially in the morning and evening hours running and riding bikes, yet these are also "unnecessary movements."

CP John Bosco Kabera, the Spokesperson of the Rwanda National Police, said that people conducting sports activities outside their homes are violating government directives on the prevention of coronavirus spread.

"The orders are very clear; people should only move out of their homes when they are going for essential things such as healthcare, foodstuff as well as those authorized to go for varied essential duties," he said.

"Sports activities out of your home are, therefore, not those essential activities you need in this period of the pandemic; they are unnecessary movements, which should be stopped," he added.

He further urged those going for essential services to always follow the recommended safety guidelines like not shaking hands, avoiding contact with other persons, washing hands regularly and maintaining one-metre distance.

"We have also observed people going to buy essential things in groups. You find two or three people from the same family saying that they are going to buy food; other people sit in shops in their communities, roadsides or just move on streets for any urgent reason. All these are prohibited."

As part of the RNP's efforts to enforce the orders, he said that they have increased operations as well as awareness using sound speakers, social media platforms and working with media houses to spread the message.