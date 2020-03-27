Nigeria: FCT State Minister Tests Negative for Coronavirus

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has tested negative for coronavirus.

In her personal Twitter handle, the minister said; "Dear compatriots, I am glad to inform you that my results came out this afternoon and tested negative to #COVID-19. Please stay safe and take every precautionary measure as outlined by @NCDC.gov. Together, we are stronger".

It would be recalled that the minister had earlier gone on self-isolation in line with the protocols of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and subsequently gave her sample for laboratory test for COVID-19.

"I have just given my samples to test for #COVID19. I feel well & have been in self-isolation since yesterday evening, because, I was in contact with people who tested positive for Corona Virus. Please stay safe and observe all precautionary measures outlined by @NCDCgov," she revealed on her Twitter page.

While in self-isolation, Aliyu said, "I am busy working and liaising with the six area council chairmen in the territory on prevention and sensitisation of people in the area council and satellite towns.

"At the same time actively playing my role in the Presidential Taskforce on #COVID19 representing FCT. I have engaged market women leaders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, community and youth leaders at the grassroots and area council. We have produced and shared jingles and fliers to educate FCT residents and indigenous inhabitants".