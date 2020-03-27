Nigeria: 14 Killed in Attack On Kaduna Community

27 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba

Kaduna — Fourteen people have been killed in an attack on Itsi community in Iburu village of Kufana District in ýKajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack occurred a few hours after suspected gunmen attacked a different community called Bakira located inside Maro Village on ýWednesday around midnight.

A source who prefers anonymity told our reporter that the attack on Itsi community looked like a reprisal because angry youths who were said to have pursued the Bakira community attackers' vented their anger with an attack on Itsi.

"There is a reprisal attack and 14 people were killed at Itsiý in Iburu, all in Kufana District. Some youths who went after the suspected gunmen that killed three at Bakira attacked Itsi in the morning," he simply said.

He said the 14 victims have been buried while some of the injured were taken to an undisclosed hospital in the state.

Contacted, the State Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige ýpromised to call back after getting details from Kajuru Divisional Police Officer but did not do so as at press time.

