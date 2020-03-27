Nigeria: COVID-19 - Kano Shuts Borders, Bans Inter-State Movement

Kano State Government has ordered the closure of all routes linking the state with other parts of the country from Friday 27th March, by 12 midnight as a proactive measure to curtail the possible spread of coronavirus in the state.

A statement issued late Wednesday by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje indicated that movements in or out of the state have been banned, while government agencies, including the police, Kano Roads Transport Authority (KAROTA), Hisbah among others, would see to the enforcement of the lockdown.

"This includes all kinds of movements through the borders of the state. Even those coming to Kano through Domestic Wing of Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) will remain at the airport, without getting entrance into the city," the statement said.

The government, he said, would take the necessary steps in making sure that the state is safeguarded against the deadly disease. While borders would remain closed, according to the governor, the state would continue to study the situation and keep people abreast of any development.

Meanwhile, a meeting with Ulamas from different sects in the state has resulted in a decision to leave mosques open for Friday and daily prayers.

The meeting was held between the recently inaugurated Task Force Committee on the dreaded disease, headed by the deputy governor, Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, and the Ulamas on how to take proactive measures in the mosques within the State.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his speech during the meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Dr. Gawuna said even though there has not been report of any case in Kano, it became imperative for the state government to take measures against the risk posed by the pandemic and the necessary steps to be taken.

He said, after the meeting and review of the situation, it was decided that the situation does not warrant the closure of the places of worship for the time being, but if need be, the decision would be reviewed.

"As major stakeholders, religious leaders have a very important role to play in sensitising the public about their personal hygiene and safety. That is why we invited the Ulamas to come together and discuss so as to come up with a unified resolution, already we have met with the Christians Association.

Some resolutions were also reached on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the worshipping areas as read by Prof. Ahmed Murtala from Bayero University who served as the secretary of the communique committee.