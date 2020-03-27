Rwanda: Private Doctors Ready to Support in COVID-19 Fight

27 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

Medical doctors in private practice or working in other sectors outside daily medical practice have expressed readiness to avail themselves to support the government's efforts to curb coronavirus.

The doctors who are involved in private practice, working with Non-governmental Organizations or in business have said that they are ready to join government's efforts in curbing the pandemic.

Dr. Jean-Claude Byiringiro, the acting Chairperson of the Rwanda Medical and Dental Council, said that while so far the Ministry of Health and the Rwanda Biomedical Centre staff have done a good job in containing the spread of the virus, private practitioners remain available if they are required.

"If need be, we can mobilise through our association and issue an order to have more doctors available to support the government, we are still operational and are supporting other patients in other ways across the country," he told The New Times.

Another healthcare professional, Dr. Emmanuel Rudakemwa, said that they remain available to provide any necessary assistance and support if need be.

He said that at their association level, they have since discussed and agreed on their intervention.

A number of Rwandan medical practitioners have joined efforts to back the government's ongoing awareness campaign to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The awareness campaign is an initiative by the Ministry of Health, Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) and Society for Family Health.

Rwanda so far as 50 confirmed cases as of Thursday, March 26. The government and healthcare professionals continue to urge members of the public to adhere to measures set up to curb transmission such as staying home, frequent hand washing and keeping social distance.

