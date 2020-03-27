Nigeria Confirms 14 New Coronavirus Cases - Raising Total to 65

26 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria has confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus.

The announcement Thursday night by the National Centre for Disease Control takes the total number of confirmed cases to 65.

It is the highest number of cases confirmed so far by the body in a single day.

"14 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 12 in Lagos," NCDC tweeted at 8.35P.M.

"Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case

"As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are

"65 confirmed cases 3 discharged 1 death."

