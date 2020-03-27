Nigeria: Coronavirus - Edo Issues Stringent Directives to Transporters, Hoteliers

26 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release By Press Release

The Edo State Government has issued new directives to hoteliers and transporters in the state, as it strengthens measures to contain the spread of <a target="_blank" href="https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public">coronavirus</a> (COVID-19) in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, during a media briefing in Government House, Benin City, said some of the measures include strict seating guidelines in public buses, proper documentation of passengers by transporters and checks on recent travel history of hotel clients.

According to him, "Seating guidelines in public buses must be adhered to. The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) must enforce this rule among its members. The seating arrangements are that cars must carry one passenger in front and two at the back; for buses, one passenger in front and two in each row.

"All transport operators are mandated to ensure correct information on manifest of travellers. Manifest must be made available on request by government officials for contract tracing."

Noting that private and public health centres are collaborating to manage the outbreak of the pandemic in the state, he said, "Private medical practitioners are enjoined to support government's efforts. The state government and private medical centres would work together to develop a uniform protocol to attend to patients during this period."

Shaibu said he observed partial compliance to the order to lock up stores that do not sell essential commodities, noting, "This is not acceptable. We are charging security agencies to move swiftly to ensure full compliance."

For hoteliers, he said, "Hoteliers should take all safety precautions while dealing with clients. They are to obtain detailed travel history of their clients. For persons coming to self-isolate in their facility, they are to take necessary precautions and daily temperature checks, among other measures."

He added that environmental sanitation, which includes sanitizing public places across the state, has kicked off, adding that medical practitioners are to be prepared to respond to emergencies.

