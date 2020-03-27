Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Receives Donations From China to Fight COVID-19

The Embassy of the Republic of China on Wednesday donated gift items to the Nigerian ministry of health towards the prevention of Covid-19.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, received the Chinese delegation led by Third Secretary Li Guanjie who presented the gifts.

The minister appreciated their kind gesture and applauded China's progress in their fight against the virus so far.

China has recorded reduced numbers of deaths and new cases.

Mr Ehanire further probed on the strategy used by the Chinese government so that Nigeria could emulate them, stating that "the journey to fight Coronavirus is not the journey that many people know, and it's only China that understood the language."

He also requested the assistance of Chinese public health experts.

Since the outbreak of the virus in December 2019, the health minister said, this was the third time the Chinese government was visiting the ministry.

The first time was to share with the Nigerian government that "Nigerians in China were taken care of by their government." The second was when the embassy visited to ask what help they could offer Nigeria during the period Nigeria faced the threat of the disease.

Giving an update on Nigeria's strategy, Mr Ehanire said "our health system may not be as strong as the Chinese but the federal government is doing everything within its power to strengthen the health sector so that public health will reduce the indices and the number of those who may require serious treatment to a manageable number."

He said the ministry's policy is to "strive for the best-case scenario and prepare for the worst-case scenario." To achieve this, he said Nigeria needs technical support, ventilators, General Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and diagnostic reagent (needed for Laboratories Primers).

The ministry of health also received donations from the Jack Ma Foundation who sent medical materials "which consist of 107 boxes of medical supplies and equipment, comprising surgical masks, medical disposable protective clothing, face shields and detection kits," all weighing about 1,400 kilogrammes.

Jack Ma is a Chinese business magnate, investor, and politician.