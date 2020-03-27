Rwanda: Update COVID-19 25 March 2020

26 March 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)

25 March 2020 -- One (1) new CoVID_19 confirmed case was identified today, bringing the total to forty-one (41).

- One (1) traveler who arrived from Dubai and has been isolated.

All patients are under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management.

Heightened vigilance continued to be required. The enhanced prevention measures by the Government of Rwanda must be rigorously observed: non-essential businesses are closed, travel between cities and districts is suspended, and non-essential movements outside the home are not permitted. Any Rwandans or legal residents returning to country will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated locations.

The cooperation of Rwandans and residents is greatly appreciated, as are the efforts of those working hard in the health sector who continue to be supported and appropriately protected as they work to protect the health and safety of all of us.

Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly, and maintaining physical distance from other people (at least 1,5 meter). Note that the essential social gatherings, such as funerals, may have no more than ten (10) participants.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call the toll-free number 114, email callcenter [at] rbc.gov.rw, send a Whatsapp message to +250788202080(or +250781753012, or contact a medical professional.

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

