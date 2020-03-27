Kenya: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 31

26 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nasibo Kabale

Kenya has confirmed three more cases of coronavirus, raising the national tally to 31.

In a briefing, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said the latest cases are all Kenyans and close contacts of previous reported cases.

Dr Mwangangi said 906 persons have been traced and are being monitored and that 18 of them at the Mbagathi Hospital.

Kenya has not recorded any deaths since the first case was announced on March 13

On Wednesday, Kenya stepped up its efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 20,000 people dead worldwide.

President Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled double-edged measures giving the economy, businesses and consumers various percentages of tax relief.

At the same time, he took away the freedom to move at night with an indefinite 7pm to 5am curfew.

In his first economic stimulus package to shield the economy from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the President ordered the National Treasury to give employees earning less than Sh24,000 a 100 per cent tax relief.

Those earning more than this will pay a maximum of 25 per cent, down from the current 30 per cent.

PAY CUTS

In a presidential address on State interventions to cushion Kenyans against economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, he also announced pay cuts for the Executive.

He said his Deputy William Ruto and himself would take 80 per cent pay cuts, the highest reductions.

Cabinet secretaries and chief administrative secretaries will take 30 per cent cuts, while principal secretaries will have their salaries reduced by 20 per cent.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.