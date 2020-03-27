Rwanda: Two Men Shot Dead in Nyanza

Two men were killed on Tuesday, March 24, in Nyagasozi Sector of Nyanza District after they tried to disarm officers on patrol duty, Police said yesterday.

The men have been identified as Jean-Claude Nyiramana, 27, and Emmanuel Nyandwi, 25.

The two were riding on a motorcycle and were stopped by the police officers on patrol but they sped off.

They were tracked and found parked further ahead. When the Police officer approached the rider and demanded his licence, the rider declined and tried to wrestle the gun away from the officer.

The second officer discharged warning shots to the ground, but the scuffle continued and the rider was fatally shot in the ensuing scuffle.

Nyandwi, who all this time was observing what was happening, then attacked the second officer and was also shot.

Police said this was "an unfortunate accident" that should not have happened, adding that the duo were shot in self defence.

"Preliminary investigations show that deceased attacked a police officer who was on routine patrol. This prompted his colleague to fire at the attackers in self-defense," Police said.

Police dismissed claims that the men were shot for violating the country-wide coronavirus lockdown.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Nyanza District Hospital for postmortem.

Further investigations are ongoing.