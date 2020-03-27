Rwanda: Frontline Medics Urge Rwandans to Be Vigilant as COVID-19 Rages

26 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

A number of Rwandan medical practitioners have joined efforts to back the government's ongoing awareness campaign to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The awareness campaign is an initiative by the Ministry of Health, Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) and Society for Family Health.

As part of the campaign, medics led by the director of Kigali University Teaching Hospital (CHUK) Theobald Hategekimana, recorded a one-and-a-half-minute video-sharing message regarding how people should behave and conduct themselves during this period to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The video features medics from different departments at the hospital, all carrying different messages.

The messages vary from encouraging the general public to stay home and stay safe, washing hands, tips for everyone during the lockdown, messages encouraging people to avoid panic, among other things.

The medical team urged the public, in general, to stay home until the stipulated period ends, as well as wait for more government directives on what to do next to further avert the spread of the virus, which has so far been detected in 41 people.

The effort by doctors come after several local celebrities came up to offer messages and Rwandan all sensitising masses against the virus.

Up to now, there have been confirmed forty-one COVID-19 patients in Rwanda.

The COVID19 pandemic has continued to menace nations, and as of Wednesday, statistics showed that a total of 454,000 people had been diagnosed with the disease globally, and of these, more than 113,000 have recovered, and about 20,500 people had died, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved.

