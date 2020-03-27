Nigeria: Govt Planning to Arrest, Infect Me With COVID-19- Sowore

27 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

The publisher of Sahara Reporters and Convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, has accused the federal government of planning to re-arrest and infect him with COVID-19.

In a post on his Facebook page, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 election said his planned rearrest was due to a publication by Sahara Reporters that the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Abba Kyari had contracted coronavirus.

"Following the revelation by SaharaReporters that the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari contracted coronavirus and subsequent revelations about the criminal conducts/negligence that has brought Nigeria to the nadir of this global pandemic, the Buhari regime today sent some high-powered delegation to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria to help procure a judge to grant a detention order against me.

"The courts are reportedly on break due to COVID-19 pandemic. This was leaked to our lawyers a few minutes ago. They plan this time is to use the Nigerian Army for the sinister plot. The plan is to obtain a court order and then send soldiers to shoot up my residence in Abuja by claiming that I resisted arrest with armed colleagues, if I am arrested alive they would take me to an Army Barracks in Abuja to be tortured and /or infected with COVID-19. I am not raising the alarm to scare anyone; it is to inform our compatriots that we should brace for difficult days ahead.

"However, rest assured that we are in high spirits and are totally convinced that we may be turning a historic corner in the face of brutal repression. I am urging all to stand firm, unbowed and unbroken."

