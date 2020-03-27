Nigeria Records 176 Deaths From Lassa Fever Outbreak

Photo: Nigeria Health Watch
Lassa fever public health advisory.
27 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Amidst the burden from COVID-19, Nigeria has recorded three new deaths from Lassa fever, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 176 since the outbreak in January.

This was contained in the latest Lassa fever situation report published last night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The report shows that within the last one week, 28 new cases have been recorded while the total confirmed cases in the country are 932 since the last 12 weeks.

Of the 28 new confirmed cases since the past one week, Edo and Ondo states had the highest with eight and five cases respectively.

For the week under review, no healthcare worker was affected.

The distribution of cases across the country also shows that only 10 states have so far not been affected by the outbreak since January.

The states are Zamfara, Niger, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Jigawa, Kwara, Cross Rivers and Imo and Yobe.

"Of the 932 recorded cases since January, patients currently being managed in the country are 48."

The report also showed that since the past five years, the burden of the outbreak is highest this year.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.