Malawi: Mera Activates Emergency Response Plan On Malawi Fuel's Supply

As a strategic approach in responding to any impending disruption of supply of fuels, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has activated the National Emergency Response Plan.

Magalasi: Mera promises uninterrupted fuel supply-Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times

This follows a lockdown in Iraq, which is the one of the world's main supplier of fuel, due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

A statement released by the authority on Tuesday signed by MERA's Chief Executive Officer, Collins Magalasi, says although Malawi has not registered any case of Coronavirus, the pandemic necessitates a strategic approach to be taken in preparedness, management and recovery of potential fuels and gas supply disturbance.

"MERA and the National Liquid Fuels and Gas Emergency Management Group will work together in facilitating the National Liquid and Fuels Emergency Plan which was launched in March, 2019," said Magalasi.

He, therefore, indicated that the country has fuel that can be used for over a month and that it is still receiving liquid fuels and gas.

"We would like to assure the general public that the country has sufficient internal fuel stock cover, currently equivalent to 43 days for Petrol and 83 for diesel.

"The country continues to receive liquid fuels and gas from ports of Beira, Nacara and Dar es Salaam without restraint and stakeholders in the fuel supply industry are alert to ensure an effective response to any impending disruption of LGF supply," reads part of the statement.

MERA has further commended stakeholders for their coordination which has contributed to the country having health fuel stocks at the time the world is under threat of Coronavirus.

Magalasi has since assured the public that they would continue giving update on the fuel supply situation in the country.