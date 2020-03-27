Malawi: Mera Activates Emergency Response Plan On Malawi Fuel's Supply

26 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Aaron Chilala - Mana

As a strategic approach in responding to any impending disruption of supply of fuels, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has activated the National Emergency Response Plan.

Magalasi: Mera promises uninterrupted fuel supply-Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times

This follows a lockdown in Iraq, which is the one of the world's main supplier of fuel, due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

A statement released by the authority on Tuesday signed by MERA's Chief Executive Officer, Collins Magalasi, says although Malawi has not registered any case of Coronavirus, the pandemic necessitates a strategic approach to be taken in preparedness, management and recovery of potential fuels and gas supply disturbance.

"MERA and the National Liquid Fuels and Gas Emergency Management Group will work together in facilitating the National Liquid and Fuels Emergency Plan which was launched in March, 2019," said Magalasi.

He, therefore, indicated that the country has fuel that can be used for over a month and that it is still receiving liquid fuels and gas.

"We would like to assure the general public that the country has sufficient internal fuel stock cover, currently equivalent to 43 days for Petrol and 83 for diesel.

"The country continues to receive liquid fuels and gas from ports of Beira, Nacara and Dar es Salaam without restraint and stakeholders in the fuel supply industry are alert to ensure an effective response to any impending disruption of LGF supply," reads part of the statement.

MERA has further commended stakeholders for their coordination which has contributed to the country having health fuel stocks at the time the world is under threat of Coronavirus.

Magalasi has since assured the public that they would continue giving update on the fuel supply situation in the country.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.