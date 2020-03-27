Uganda's Exports Solid, Wary of Virus

26 March 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Halima Abdallah

Uganda's economy remained strong in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Export receipts rose from $326.75 million in December 2019 to $379.67 million in January 2020.

Commodities like coffee, maize and cocoa beans registered growth. Coffee recorded the highest rise owing to an increase in both the volumes and values from $31.87 million in December 2019 to $48.19 million in January.

But if the pandemic is not contained soon, the country will not escape the economic effects of the virus.

"Areas that could be affected include tourism, exports, imports, remittances, exchange rate and inflation among others," reads the economic performance report released last week by the Finance Ministry.

In January for example, 29.3 per cent of Ugandan exports went to the Middle East. Last week, the country announced it would not issue any entry visas.

Uganda's exported 28.7 per cent of its goods within the EAC and 17.5 per cent to the rest of Africa where the pandemic is less vicious.

Tour operators are registering cancellations, which are coming at the country's peak tourism season that runs from February to May. It is hoped that the second tourism high season, from September to December will help offset the losses. Tourism is a major foreign exchange earner; last year it brought $1.4 billion in revenue to the country.

The financial sector could be hit hard, with business failing to pay loans in view of reduced trading.

"It is not clear whether the world will face a recession and that means we shall be depending on ourselves. We also need to support the financial sector by government sharing risks in order to sustain businesses," Ugandan economist Ramathan Goobi said.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.