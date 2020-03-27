Kenya: FIFA Hands Nick Mwendwa a Lifeline - and a Dressing Down

26 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa and his National Executive Committee (NEC) have been granted an extended stay in office by Fifa after the world football governing body on Wednesday trashed a recent ruling by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

Fifa has also turned down a proposal by SDT chairman John Ohaga to form a normalisation committee to manage Kenyan football in the interim on the premise that Mwendwa's term of office had expired.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the current FKF Executive Committee members including its president shall remain in office," Fifa's letter, which was signed off by Chief Member Associations Officer, Veron Mosengo-Omba said.

Fifa also faulted FKF for subjecting itself to the SDT.

"The FKF has surprisingly subjected to the SDT by its own initiative while it was not obliged to do so as per its own Statues. This, however, does not entail that the SDT decisions are binding on Fifa when it comes to prerogatives and remit for which the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in Laussane, Switzerland has exclusive competence (cf. art. 57 and 58 of Fifa Statuts, 2019 edition). Therefore we wish to emphasize that the relevant SDT ruling has no legal effect on Fifa."

Monsengo-Omba has further taken issue with a decision by the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed to snub a meeting with Fifa officials that was aimed at resolving this impasse.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.