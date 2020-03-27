Tanzania: USAID Boosts Anti-FGM Campaign in Mara Region

THE ongoing campaign against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Butiama and Serengeti districts has received a boost expected to record high mileage, thanks to USAID Tanzania for donating a vehicle to Hope for Girls and Women Tanzania (HGWT).

HGWT a non-profit making organisation that leads the FGM battle in the two districts.

"We are very thankful to USAID Tanzania for providing us with a vehicle, Toyota Land Cruiser. The vehicle will enable us to save many girls who are at risk," HGWT Director, Rhobi Samwelly told 'Daily News' on Thursday.

She said USAID Tanzania had boosted the NGO's fight against FGM and other gender-based violence acts in the region.

"Our anti-FGM education campaign will not only reach wider communities, but we will also be able to rescue girls who may be found themselves at risk of being subjected to FGM," said Ms Rhobi who is also the founder of the NGO.

The NGO has so far saved hundreds of girls from undergoing FGM in recent years. It operates two FGM rescue centres in Butiama and Mugumu in Serengeti District.

She appealed for more support from other stakeholders wishing to see the two districts becoming FGM-free.

UNFPA Tanzania is also another key partner that has been supporting the NGO's efforts to curb FGM in the districts.

Besides anti-FGM and other GBV acts, the local NGO has also started providing entrepreneurship skills training to economically empower women in Serengeti and Butiama districts.

"So far we have trained 510 women as well providing 87 mobile phones to women, each mobile phone in every village," Ms Rhobi, who has dedicated her life to save girls from FGM in the region, said.

By so doing dependency among women will go down something which may also help to cut GBV acts in the districts.