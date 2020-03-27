Tanzania: Ngara District Sets Up Four Isolation Centres

27 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

AUTHORITIES in Ngara District have established four isolation centres on border villages as preventive measures in case a patient suspected to be infected with COVID-19 is identified.

Ngara District Commissioner (DC), Lt Col Michael Mtenjele named the isolation centres as Rusumo (Rwanda), Mugoma, Kabanga and Murusagamba (Burundi).

"We have set up the isolation centres as preventive measures in case a patient is suspected to have contracted the coronavirus. Health officials are keeping 24-hour surveillance on border villages. However, so far we have not reported any cases," he said.

Meanwhile, traders doing business at Mutukula, Kyaka and Bunazi centres in Missenyi District have been cautioned to adhere to directives issued by the Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children to avoid contracting the COVID-19 disease.

Missenyi District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Hamis Abdallah, made the appeal as the nation intensified surveillance to control the coronavirus.

"Traders should ensure they adhere to directives by washing hands regularly with soap. They should also avoid shaking hands as a precaution against coronavirus. As the nation intensifies surveillance against coronavirus people should avoid public gatherings and shaking hands. Owners of bars, hotels and guesthouses are directed to provide sanitisers. Those who defy the directives risk to be prosecuted or pay a fine ranging between 50,000/-and 300,000/-," he warned.

Dr Abdallah explained that a team comprising health experts was visiting all wards educating people on how to avoid contracting the disease.

"The good thing is that most of the traders are knowledgeable about the dangers posed by coronavirus," he said.

East African Community (EAC) member countries are taking drastic measures to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.