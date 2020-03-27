Tanzania: Ngara District Sets Up Four Isolation Centres

AUTHORITIES in Ngara District have established four isolation centres on border villages as preventive measures in case a patient suspected to be infected with COVID-19 is identified.

Ngara District Commissioner (DC), Lt Col Michael Mtenjele named the isolation centres as Rusumo (Rwanda), Mugoma, Kabanga and Murusagamba (Burundi).

"We have set up the isolation centres as preventive measures in case a patient is suspected to have contracted the coronavirus. Health officials are keeping 24-hour surveillance on border villages. However, so far we have not reported any cases," he said.

Meanwhile, traders doing business at Mutukula, Kyaka and Bunazi centres in Missenyi District have been cautioned to adhere to directives issued by the Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children to avoid contracting the COVID-19 disease.

Missenyi District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Hamis Abdallah, made the appeal as the nation intensified surveillance to control the coronavirus.

"Traders should ensure they adhere to directives by washing hands regularly with soap. They should also avoid shaking hands as a precaution against coronavirus. As the nation intensifies surveillance against coronavirus people should avoid public gatherings and shaking hands. Owners of bars, hotels and guesthouses are directed to provide sanitisers. Those who defy the directives risk to be prosecuted or pay a fine ranging between 50,000/-and 300,000/-," he warned.

Dr Abdallah explained that a team comprising health experts was visiting all wards educating people on how to avoid contracting the disease.

"The good thing is that most of the traders are knowledgeable about the dangers posed by coronavirus," he said.

East African Community (EAC) member countries are taking drastic measures to contain the spread of the deadly disease.