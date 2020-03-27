Liberia Now Has Three Suspected Cases, Says Chief Medical Officer

Monrovia — The Chief Medical Officer of Liberia, Dr. Francis Kateh has disclosed that the country has three suspected cases of the Coronavirus in addition to the already three confirmed cases.

He made the disclosure on Thursday at the government's regular press briefing to provide updates on the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are three confirmed cases and there are three suspected cases in the country that we are awaiting their results," said Dr. Kateh.

The Chief Medical officer's comment comes barely two days after the Executive Director-designate of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NHPIL) Dr. Mosoka Fallah disclosed that the source of the third case of the Covid-19 was not yet determined.

"Now, what we are thinking is that, is it possible that this friend on the 8th March was sharing the virus and by the time we met her had stopped sharing the virus? Or is it that this is an unknown person that gives the virus - who we don't know," said Dr. Fallah.

Ms. Lenda Russ was the third person infected with the virus. Her son, according to medical notes viewed by FrontPageAfrica, told doctors that his mom had attended a reunion beach party with old classmates on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Russ had not traveled to hotspot country and never came in close contact with Nathaniel Blama, the index case of Coronavirus in Liberia.

The Russ case has raised several questions about the source of her infection especially with the announcement of three new suspected cases in the country.

As it stands, the chief Medical officer, said health experts have tested 69 samples, out of which, 34 results are pending.

He added that 390 persons, who came in contact with infected persons, have been tracked including 40 health workers.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kateh disclosed that there are 11 Precautionary Observation Centers (POC) that are currently in use, adding that a total of 165 persons are at these POCs under observation.

"For those POCs, we have graduated 234. From POC-1, 84; POC-2, 60, POC-3, 48; POC-4, 14; POC-5, 18... .," explained Dr. Kateh.

At the same time, the Chief Medical Officer has urged health workers, especially those who come in contact with regular patients on a daily basis, to be on their alert to identify COVID-19 like symptoms in order to easily track contacts.

Said Dr. Kateh: "If someone appears and they have cough, are sneezing and have cold, and fever, you have to ask further: what are the contacts they interacted with before you can carry out your normal health routine."

