Liberia: LNRCS & NDMA Scale-Up Efforts to Keep Handwashing Constant

Monrovia — The Liberia National Red Cross Society and National Disaster Management Agency are scaling up efforts to promote Infection Prevention and Control measures at the community level to slow further transmission of the COVID-19 pandemic in Liberia.

As part of the efforts, the Red Cross and NDMA have distributed hygiene kits and hand washing buckets to 500 homes to ensure best hygiene practices in five communities covering churches, mosques, orphanages and communities.

The two institutions renewed their commitment to complementing the national efforts in preventing or slowing further transmission and helping communities already affected or vulnerable to keep washing their hands as a simple but effective precaution to keep safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Red Cross recently donated 400 handwashing buckets to the National WASH Commission and several assorted hygiene materials including hand washing buckets, chlorine, soap and 400 pieces of nose masks to the Monrovia Central Prison.

The Liberia National Red Cross Society is scaling up its COVID-19 programme initiative including community awareness riasing and hygiene promotion in working with affected and at-risk communities to take action and keep safe.

The Red Cross has reiterated that COVID-19 prevention measures is not an option but a real demand that must strictly be followed to make sure the outbreak doesn't proceed out of control and overwhelm local health services and response capacities.

The Red Cross said it remains, focused and ready to respond to evolving public health measures being established but renewed call for increasing support, partnership and collaboration to make the COVID-19 response much more effective and robust.

The LNRCS reminded the public not to stop hand washing, covering their mouths and noses when coughing and sneezing as well as ensuring social distance, staying home and seeking early medical treatment when they have fever or are showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

