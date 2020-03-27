South Africa: Prioritise the Needs of Children During COVID-19 Lockdown

26 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Social Development Department has urged parents with joint custody to prioritise the needs of the child during the 21-day COVID-19 national lockdown.

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the country, the department said it has been inundated with calls from parents who have joint custody of their children on where their children should stay during the lockdown.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu in a statement urged parents and caregivers, including those with joint custody, to ensure the protection of children and that their actions and decisions are in the best interest of their children.

"We urge all parents/caregivers to remain vigilant and ensure that the protection of children is given utmost consideration at this time. The COVID-19 outbreak in South Africa presents a huge risk to children as it disrupts the normal child care arrangements for parents with joint custody," said the Minister.

She encouraged parents to make use of technology such as WhatsApp video call, Skype and FaceTime to make sure that children are in touch with both parents.

With the lockdown coming into full force at Thursday midnight, Zulu also advised parents and caregivers to monitor their online activities to prevent online abuse. She urged them to keep their children safe online while they are not at school and as they spend most of their time indoors.

The Minister encouraged parents/caregivers to use the lockdown period to build positive relationships with their children.

The Gender-Based Violence Command Centre will remain operational during the lockdown. Members of the public can report cases of child abuse, neglect and exploitation on the GBV Command Centre: 0800 428 428/ *120*7867# from any cell phone. Persons with disabilities, SMS "HELP" to 31531 and the Women Abuse Helpline is: 0800 150 150.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.