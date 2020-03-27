Somalia: Farmajo Lauds Somalia's Achievement On Debt Relief

26 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

President Mohamed Farmaajo has commended both the country's achievement to reach interim debt relief.

In a statement, President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo said the decision by the World Bank and IMF was critical for reforms in Somalia.

"This debt relief decision by IMF, WB, IDA and the support from friends of Somalia, is a timely boost for our longstanding transformation and sectoral reforms in Somalia," the statement read in part.

The president added his administration 'will maintain our sustained efforts and institutional strengthening for the completion of this journey.'

The remarks of the president comes a barely after the IMF and World announced Somalia qualified for debt relief after meeting reform benchmarks and clearing debts owed to its multilateral creditors.

In a statement, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said together with the World Bank's International Development Association, it has determined that Somalia has taken the necessary steps to begin the process.

Somalia is the 37th country to reach this milestone, known as the HIPC Decision Point.

In 1996, the World Bank and IMF launched the HIPC Initiative to create a framework in which all creditors, including multilateral creditors, can provide debt relief to the world's poorest and most heavily indebted countries to ensure debt sustainability, and thereby reduce the constraints on economic growth and poverty reduction imposed by the unsustainable debt-service burdens in these countries.

To date, 37 HIPC countries, including Somalia, have reached their decision points, of which 36 have reached the completion point.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.