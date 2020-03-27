Angola: Minister Reiterates Progress in Reconciliation Commission

Luanda — The minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queiroz, highlighted last Wednesday, in Luanda, the progress achieved in the work of the Commission for Reconciliation in Memory of the Angolan Political Conflicts.

The minister, who was speaking at the meeting with the members of the technical-scientific group of the commission for the implementation of the Reconciliation Plan, recognized that it is a job that will require dedication, intelligence and even some calm in its approach, to characterize historically each episode that generated violence and the type of victims. As coordinator of the Commission for Reconciliation in Memory of Victims of Political Conflicts, which took place in Angola, from November 11, 1975 to April 4, 2002, he said that the meeting was possible thanks to the advances in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). On the other hand, he announced the suspension of work due to the spread of the Corona-virus. In a statement to which ANGOP has had access, the Commission for Reconciliation in Memory of Victims of Political Conflicts, highlights that the suspension follows the Executive's guidelines on preventive measures against the new coronavirus (Covid-19). According to the participants, the time of interruption of the commission's activities should serve to mature ideas, concepts, research processes, research and the socio-anthropological framework of the phenomena with a focus on forgiveness, reconciliation and rapprochement among Angolans citizens. The Commission for Reconciliation in Memory of Victims of Political Conflicts has been created to carry out studies, research and analysis, in order to characterize historically each episode that generated violence and the types of victims of conflicts that occurred in the country.