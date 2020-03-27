Angola: Minister Reiterates Progress in Reconciliation Commission

26 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queiroz, highlighted last Wednesday, in Luanda, the progress achieved in the work of the Commission for Reconciliation in Memory of the Angolan Political Conflicts.

The minister, who was speaking at the meeting with the members of the technical-scientific group of the commission for the implementation of the Reconciliation Plan, recognized that it is a job that will require dedication, intelligence and even some calm in its approach, to characterize historically each episode that generated violence and the type of victims. As coordinator of the Commission for Reconciliation in Memory of Victims of Political Conflicts, which took place in Angola, from November 11, 1975 to April 4, 2002, he said that the meeting was possible thanks to the advances in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). On the other hand, he announced the suspension of work due to the spread of the Corona-virus. In a statement to which ANGOP has had access, the Commission for Reconciliation in Memory of Victims of Political Conflicts, highlights that the suspension follows the Executive's guidelines on preventive measures against the new coronavirus (Covid-19). According to the participants, the time of interruption of the commission's activities should serve to mature ideas, concepts, research processes, research and the socio-anthropological framework of the phenomena with a focus on forgiveness, reconciliation and rapprochement among Angolans citizens. The Commission for Reconciliation in Memory of Victims of Political Conflicts has been created to carry out studies, research and analysis, in order to characterize historically each episode that generated violence and the types of victims of conflicts that occurred in the country.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.