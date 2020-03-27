Angola: Covid-19/Lunda Norte - Governor Denies Positive Cases

Dundo — The governor of the north-eastern Lunda Norte Province, Ernesto Muangala, has denied information circulated on social networks, which shows that the province has two positive cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The also provincial coordinator of the Multi-Sector Commission to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic clarified that there are two South-African citizens wh are home quarantined in the ambit of the prevention measures that aim to isolate people coming from countries with positive cases.

"We, at this time, have the control of eleven citizens home quarantined, from South Africa, Brazil, Ukraine and Portugal and none of them are related to suspicion of positive cases as being announced on social networks ", he underlined.

He appealed to the population to remain calm and to wait for the pronouncements of the competent bodies, on the existence or not of positive cases. On the other hand, Ernesto Muangala instructed the Institute for Consumer Protection and the National Police to redouble their inspection in formal and informal markets, with a view to combating speculation in prices of basic essential products and bio-safety material. The province of Lunda Norte currently has two quarantine centres and four rooms at David Bernardino Hospital for the hospitalization of patients who may be diagnosed with the pandemic.