Angola: Covid-19/Lunda Norte - Governor Denies Positive Cases

26 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The governor of the north-eastern Lunda Norte Province, Ernesto Muangala, has denied information circulated on social networks, which shows that the province has two positive cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The also provincial coordinator of the Multi-Sector Commission to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic clarified that there are two South-African citizens wh are home quarantined in the ambit of the prevention measures that aim to isolate people coming from countries with positive cases.

"We, at this time, have the control of eleven citizens home quarantined, from South Africa, Brazil, Ukraine and Portugal and none of them are related to suspicion of positive cases as being announced on social networks ", he underlined.

He appealed to the population to remain calm and to wait for the pronouncements of the competent bodies, on the existence or not of positive cases. On the other hand, Ernesto Muangala instructed the Institute for Consumer Protection and the National Police to redouble their inspection in formal and informal markets, with a view to combating speculation in prices of basic essential products and bio-safety material. The province of Lunda Norte currently has two quarantine centres and four rooms at David Bernardino Hospital for the hospitalization of patients who may be diagnosed with the pandemic.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.