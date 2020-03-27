Nigeria: Buhari to Nigerians - I'm Working to Ensure Your Safety

Photo: Nigeria Centre for Disease Control
NCDC provides emergency details to call.
27 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
President Muhammadu Buhari says he is on top of ensuring that Nigerians are kept safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

Buhari gave the assurance yesterday through a tweet by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Adesina, on his twitter handle@FemAdesina, was reacting to an audio report suggesting that Buhari and his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, had been flown out for medical reasons.

The presidential spokesman said those spreading lies were people with diseased minds incapable of clean and edifying thoughts.

His tweet read: "Why do some people imagine vain things and concoct lies and evil? Simple, their minds are diseased, and incapable of clean and edifying thoughts.

"President Buhari is on top of ensuring that Nigerians are kept safe from Covid-19. The good work continues."

President Buhari, who had tested negative for coronavirus, stayed at his official residence yesterday.

His deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, who also tested negative, is still in self-isolation at home, while holding meetings on teleconferencing.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive fumigation of offices in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, commenced yesterday as part of measures to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Fumigation experts, who arrived yesterday, would fumigate the environment in State House, including the floors, corridors, and key pathways.

Personnel of the Department of State Service (DSS) were seen enforce the restriction measures in the presidency.

Buhari, in another statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, yesterday also called for more compliance with regulations and restrictions on movement and gatherings for the safety of all citizens.

He reassured that government directives would not affect production and distribution of food, medications, medical equipment and other essentials as the nation wades through the global health challenge, which already portends dire economic strains.

He said that the collective effort of all Nigerians would make a historic difference in checking the spread of COVID-19, rehabilitating those already affected and keeping citizens alive.

He called on all leaders across the country, including religious and traditional leaders, to further support the federal and state governments in the ongoing sensitization programmes on the need to stay at home, keep a safe distance in the public, and dissuade citizens from panic buying and rumour mongering.

He also directed all relevant agencies and regulators to provide enabling environment for industries to sustain their operations by ensuring reasonable access to industrial supplies and inputs like water, fuel, gas and essential infrastructure and relaxing of stringent laws.

