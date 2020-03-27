South Africa: Company Issues Mask Challenge to SA Corporates

27 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Chantall Presence

A Cape Town-based tech distribution company has issued a challenge to corporate South Africa - collectively order one million masks and it will donate 100 000 masks free of charge to the country's first responders.

Syntech is currently in the process of arranging bulk importing of medical protective gear, including masks, as the country goes into a three-week lockdown.

The co-founder, Ryan Martin, says many companies with front-facing staff need the disposable masks, but they can now make sure they help healthcare workers protect themselves too.

"We need to come together as a society right now to stem the infection rate by providing free single use masks to as many health workers and others that need it most, as quickly as possible, over the next few days. Help us, corporate South Africa," he said.

"For every minimum order of 2 000 masks that you place for your own people and communities, we will donate an additional 200 masks to the office of the director-general of health for distribution to their frontline staff."

This will ensure continuity of supply for those who need it most - the sick and essential services workers.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.