Nigeria'll Overcome COVID-19 - Bakare

Founder and Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has assured that Nigeria will survive the deadly Coronavirus.

Similarly, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Ekiti State, yesterday, urged its members across its 17 jurisdictional centres to abide by Governor Kayode Fayemi's restriction of the number of congregation to 20.

Also, the Agbekoya Farmers Association, yesterday, proffered a solution to the Covid-19 virus.

Nigeria will survive Covid-19-- Bakare

Bakare, who spoke in a live broadcast, urged Nigerians to follow instructions concerning COVID-19 saying "it is for our good."

He said: "We need to follow instructions concerning COVID-19. It is for our good. I cannot imagine how we will cope with the disaster if it breaks on a massive scale in Nigeria. We can't contain it. Nations that are better than us are groaning. So we need to follow instructions.

"It is the prerogative of God to protect people. May God envelop you and protect you in this season."

Ekiti CAN tasks members to obey restriction order

Similarly, the CAN in Ekiti State noted that the executive order, issued by Governor Fayemi was aimed at containing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The Ekiti State CAN Chairman, Reverend Peter Olowolafe, in a telephone chat with newsmen, urged Nigerians to be hopeful in spite of the seeming gloomy position of the economy caused by the pandemic.

Olowolafe said: "It was an instruction from government and we have to abide by it. We held a meeting with the government on Monday on the situation and after we deliberated on the issue, I sent messages to our leaders to give effect to this order.

"I had told them to make sure they get to all the towns under their jurisdictions because the message is for the benefit of all of us.

"I am hopeful that each of our members will comply, but there will be compliance with what we have put in place.

"We have asked them to split their services rather than having a huge crowd in an attempt to conduct one service".

Covid-19 will be over --Agbekoya

Meanwhile, the Agbekoya Farmers Association assured that Nigeria will soon overcome the pandemic, which has caused so much panic in Nigeria and the whole world.

This was made known after an emergency meeting held in Lagos, by the Agbekoya Society of Farmers, to discuss the present pandemic facing the world.

Speaking during the meeting, Agbekoya's National President, Aare Kamorudeen Aremu, urged Nigerians not to panic, as the Coronavirus will disappear in no time.

Aare Aremu said: "We have not been properly equipped and the issue of food and security in the country is being handled with levity by both the Federal and State Governments."

He warned all market women and men not to take advantage of the present situation in the country to hike the prices of commodities.

Besides, he advised that any known COVID-19 carrier should be given a very small quantity of fresh magic cola to chew and swallow.

The Agbekoya leader said: "We are fully ready to contribute our own quota towards the eradication of COVID-19 in our great nation Nigeria."

