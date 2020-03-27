South Africa: Date for the Reopening of Schools Only Likely to Be Finalised After the 21-Day Lockdown Period

26 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

There is no exact date for when schools are expected to reopen for the second term, according to the Department of Basic Education.

In a statement on Thursday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) are deliberating the issue and a date is only likely to be revealed after the lockdown period.

The department said, however, that it would be guided by the National Command Council, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, before confirming a date on the reopening.

"The Department of Basic Education is also finalising a standard operating procedure to provide guidance to schools and education offices on how to prepare for the opening of schools. The department is in discussion with the National Treasury and all our provinces on the provision of a minimum health package to schools," Motshekga said in the statement.

Lockdown

During the 21-day lockdown, the department is also embarking on various alternatives to ensure that learning continues while pupils are at their homes, especially Grade 12s, who have to prepare for their final examinations.

Motshekga said the department, in collaboration with its regional offices, has prepared online and broadcast support resources, with subject content and a focus on Grade 12 pupils. Some of the programmes are expected to be available as of 1 April.

The department said it was working closely with key partners, such as SABC TV and Radio, DStv and Community Radio stations.

"The content has been carefully curated to be available online and for broadcast, and will be made available on various platforms. The department's website has been updated with current and relevant content inclusive of reading resources and websites."

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.