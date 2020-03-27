Namibia: Geingob Thanks World Leaders for Congratulatory Messages

President Hage Geingob yesterday thanked world leaders for their congratulatory messages after the country's Pear Jubilee Independence celebration and his inauguration, saying that Namibians appreciate the kind words and thoughts of the international community.

"The government and the people of the Republic of Namibia appreciate the kind messages of solidarity expressed in these congratulatory letters. The nation is truly overwhelmed with happiness and values the friendship it shares with the international community," presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari quoted Geingob as having said.

He said Namibia will continue to promote the principle of mutually beneficial relations amongst states by supporting multilateralism, regional integration, as well as international peace and security.

"The independence of Namibia is a result of sacrifices and sustained efforts of brave men and women, from all across the country, standing firm, united behind the common purpose of total liberation from apartheid occupation," Hengari said.

He said various international friends, who provided invaluable support to Namibia's struggle for self-determination, buttressed the valiant efforts of Namibia's sons and daughters.

"President Geingob always says that Namibia is a child of international solidarity and is firmly committed to the principles of unity, freedom and justice. It is why Namibia continues to enjoy cordial diplomatic and economic relations with all peace-loving nations worldwide," Hengari said.

According to him, the 30th independence anniversary and inauguration of Geingob occurred under difficult circumstances, occasioned by the Covid-19 global health pandemic.

However, he said, Namibians marked the anniversary and the inauguration with pride and decorum.

"President Geingob would like once again to thank Namibians for the trust they have showed in him, and appreciates wholeheartedly the many beautiful messages of well wishes from ordinary Namibians," he said.

In the spirit of international solidarity, Hengari said Geingob wishes to express profound and sincere appreciation to their Majesties and Heads of

State and Government of the following countries and organisations for their warm messages of congratulations to him and the people of of Namibia:

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom

The President of the Republic of Angola

The President of the People's Republic of China

The President of the Republic of Cuba

The Republic of Zimbabwe

The President of the Republic of Botswana

The Secretary General of the United Nations

The President of the United States of America

The President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

The President of the Republic of Congo

The President of the Republic of Austria

The President of the Republic of Benin

The President of the Arab Republic of Egypt

The President of the Republic of Finland

The President of the Republic of India

The President of the Republic of South Africa

The President of the Republic of Indonesia

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

The President of the Republic of Korea

The President of the Republic of Malawi

The King of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

The President of the Republic of Portugal