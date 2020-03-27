Namibia: Police to Flex Muscles to Decongest Overcrowded Spaces

In light of Covid-19, the Namibian Police will not hesitate to use strong-arm tactics and introduce coercive measures to enforce the dispersal of crowds at overcrowded public places.

These are the sentiments of the Namibian Police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga, stating the public seems to be unwilling to adhere to the recommended measures after President Hage Geingob declared a state of emergency

So far, seven cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.

Ndeitunga stated it has come to his attention that people continue to overcrowd public places such as synagogues, churches and restaurants. He said this also includes bars and shebeens, where the space is limited, ignoring the potential risks involved in contracting the fast-spreading virus.

He said a similar situation was noted at open markets and stalls, where vendors display and sell their goods, including - although not limited to - fresh produce under unhygienic conditions.

"The Namibia Police force is once again cautioning the public to regard Covid-19 pandemic as a serious threat to the safety and security of our nation. Therefore, Namibian Police will not hesitate to introduce coercive measures to enforce the dispersal of crowds at overcrowded places," warned Ndeitunga. He stated should the need to gather arise, it should be done within the limits of the required space and number of not more than 50 people at any given time.

In addition, owners of restaurants, shebeens, bars and bottle stores are advised to ensure patrons take their food and beverages to their residence and avoid gathering at drinking outlets.

Regarding inmate visitation, Ndeitunga said members of the public should ensure the items to be delivered are properly sanitised and particulars of the inmates are clearly spelt out before they are handed over to the police staff on duty.

"It is important to reiterate that no contact with the inmates will be permitted and that any items brought to the inmates will be subjected to a thorough search and identification of the bearer," stated the head of the Namibian police force.

