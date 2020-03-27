Namibia: Police to Flex Muscles to Decongest Overcrowded Spaces

25 March 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Selma Ikela

In light of Covid-19, the Namibian Police will not hesitate to use strong-arm tactics and introduce coercive measures to enforce the dispersal of crowds at overcrowded public places.

These are the sentiments of the Namibian Police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga, stating the public seems to be unwilling to adhere to the recommended measures after President Hage Geingob declared a state of emergency

So far, seven cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.

Ndeitunga stated it has come to his attention that people continue to overcrowd public places such as synagogues, churches and restaurants. He said this also includes bars and shebeens, where the space is limited, ignoring the potential risks involved in contracting the fast-spreading virus.

He said a similar situation was noted at open markets and stalls, where vendors display and sell their goods, including - although not limited to - fresh produce under unhygienic conditions.

"The Namibia Police force is once again cautioning the public to regard Covid-19 pandemic as a serious threat to the safety and security of our nation. Therefore, Namibian Police will not hesitate to introduce coercive measures to enforce the dispersal of crowds at overcrowded places," warned Ndeitunga. He stated should the need to gather arise, it should be done within the limits of the required space and number of not more than 50 people at any given time.

In addition, owners of restaurants, shebeens, bars and bottle stores are advised to ensure patrons take their food and beverages to their residence and avoid gathering at drinking outlets.

Regarding inmate visitation, Ndeitunga said members of the public should ensure the items to be delivered are properly sanitised and particulars of the inmates are clearly spelt out before they are handed over to the police staff on duty.

"It is important to reiterate that no contact with the inmates will be permitted and that any items brought to the inmates will be subjected to a thorough search and identification of the bearer," stated the head of the Namibian police force.

- sikela@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.