Nigeria: Senate President Urges Govt to Provide Relief for Poor Nigerians

Photo: Nigeria Centre for Disease Control
NCDC provides emergency details to call.
27 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has called on the Federal Government to immediately devise ways of providing relief for poor Nigerians whose daily livelihood will be affected as a result of the restriction on movement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawan made the appeal against the backdrop of a meeting between the leadership of the National Assembly and some Ministers and Heads of government agencies yesteday in Abuja.

According to the Senate President, besides mulling a total lockdown of business activities in the country, a plan must be devised by the Federal Government through the release of funds specifically for the purpose of purchasing food and pharmaceutical supplies for ordinary Nigerians.

He said: "Our prayer is that we are able to overcome this menace of COVID-19 in good time, because it is really taking a toll on our lives. If we have to eventually shut down our country, then as a government we must be prepared to have some relief for the most ordinary people.

"As a government, we must find our own money to fund something for our people, because the United States of America that is talked about or the British Parliament is because this involves public funds.

"I'm not seeing anything at the moment targeted at providing some relief. If we lock up Nigeria today, then we will wake-up trouble, because majority of our citizens go to market everyday before they can get something to eat.

"So, you lock them up in their houses with a threat of disease and without food. We need to have something, a plan of some sorts, in addition to making sure we don't lock up the farmers market for example, where people can easily go and buy something, and of course pharmacies.

"We need to have some kind of supplies to people, I don't know how we can achieve this, but we have to be ingenious. This is a time to think deep and wide, to provide for our people, in order for us at least to deal with this challenge at the moment," Lawan advised.

The Senate President, in addition, urged the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NDCD, to establish more testing and isolation centres as soon as more funds are released to it by the Federal Government.

He added that the Senate Committees on Appropriation, Finance and National Planning will oversight the NCDC on the strict application of the N6.5 billion to be released for the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

"I believe that our committees on Health, in the Senate and in the House, must be alert to this, when funds are released, so that they (NCDC) don't just go on jamboree spending the money elsewhere, where we may not achieve this kind of spread that is extremely necessary," he said.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Govt Outlines Steps Buhari Took to Stop COVID-19 Spread
No National Lockdown for Nigeria, Despite Rise In COVID-19 Cases
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.