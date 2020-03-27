Kenya: Cyber Threats Hit 37.1 Million

Nairobi — Kenyan firms were hit with 37.1 million cyber-attacks, between October and December 2019, according to a new report by the Communications Authority of Kenya.

This is a 47.3 percent rise of the crimes reported compared to 25.2 million registered in the second quarter that started in July, ending in September 2019.

"During the period October -December 2019, we detected 37.1 million cyber threat events as compared to the 25.2 million that were detected in the period between July - September 2019," reads the report.

The increase has been attributed to an increasingly high number of malware threats, web application attacks, system misconfiguration and online abuse detected by the companies during the review period.

This forced the CA to issue 16,637 advisories to the affected companies which was a decrease in the number of advisories the authority had issued in the last quarter.

"During the quarter under review, we issued advisories which is a 2.8 percent decrease from the 17,127 advisories sent out in the previous period of July-September 2019," the report further indicates.

The increase in cybercrimes has seen organizations move to inject in cash that will prevent the companies from experiencing such attacks.

Last year, a report by consultancy firm Serianu revealed that cybersecurity threats cost the country Sh29.5 billion.

Kenya was also ranked amongst the top 10 countries in the continent with the highest number of people exposed to cybercrime by National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team Coordination Centre.