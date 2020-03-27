Namibia: Conservancy Reinforces Security to Curb Poaching

26 March 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Mangetti — In its efforts to boost the much-needed security at the conservancy, N≠a Jaqna conservancy management committee member Lara Diez said they have added 12 new guards to help curb poaching that of late has seen a rapid increase at the park.

"Poaching has become an ever-increasing problem and the new game guards will increase vigilance and monitoring in the conservancy. The delicate balance between wildlife management, licensed hunting and the community is disturbed greatly by poaching," Diez said in a statement yesterday.

Therefore, Diez said the game guards will fulfil an essential task, not only safeguarding the wildlife, but also by doing so, supporting the local conservancy and the inhabitants.

N≠a Jaqna conservancy, is the country's largest conservancy in the Tsumkwe district, northeast of Otjozondjupa region covering over 9 000km² land.

Diez says as the custodians of local wildlife, N≠a Jaqna takes its job very seriously and believes that it creates a win-win situation by creating employment for the local community and at the same time increasing vigilance over its wildlife.

On water, essential in the conservancies, Diez says the conservancy has been in discussion with Rian Brandt over the last few years to ensure that the water infrastructure for conservancy villages, their schools, gardens and livestock is reliable.

"We all know 'water is life', especially in the dry climate where the Nyae Nyae conservancy is located. Currently funded by the Environmental Investment Fund, Brandt will spend more than 60 days in the conservancy this year," Diez added.

During this time, according to Diez, Brandt will service village water infrastructure and ensure every village water point is functioning optimally.

"At the same time assessing whether the current infrastructure is able to meet village needs, or if changes need to be made given increasing gardens and livestock numbers," Diez said.

From his 'bush-office', Diez said Brandt will track his progress at each water point and sends regular reports and updates giving the relevant stakeholders such as EIF and the community a 'real-time' insight into the state of the water infrastructure at the conservancy.

- Additional reporting by Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.