Tanzania: Electricity Generation Increases By 7.2 Percent

27 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE electricity generated and distributed went up by 7.2 percent to a cumulative output of 1,941,923.8 megawatts from 1,811,474 registered in the corresponding quarter in 2018, supporting the continued efforts to build industrial economy.

To boost industrialisation drive, the government has embarked on implementing the 2,115 megawatts Nyerere Hydro power dam which is expected to more than double the power generation capacity.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) consolidated zonal economic performance report for the quarter ending September last year, the notable increase in electricity generation was recorded in the central and lake zones following an increase in water level in Kidatu and Kihansi water dams as well as increased capacity utilisation of existing generators to meet the rising demand.

In the central zone, electricity generation increased to 429,508.2 megawatts from 307,639.4 generated in the corresponding quarter 2018 which is equivalent to 39.6 per cent change.

The Dar es Salaam zone, which accounted for 69.7 percent of total electricity generation, recorded an increase of 4.5 percent, partly associated with increased capacity utilisation at Kinyerezi II power plant.

During the reference period, a total of 1,353,655 megawatts was generated compared to 1,294,764.2 megawatts in the corresponding period 2018.

On the contrary, electricity generated in the northern and south eastern zones decreased mainly due to low level of water at Nyumba ya Mungu dam and the decrease in electricity generation by thermal power plants in Ruvuma Region following the ongoing connection of districts to the national grid.

Furthermore, the natural gas production from Songo Songo and Mnazi Bay fields rose to 16,809.7 million standard cubic feet (MSCF) in the quarter to September 2019 from 14,311.7 MSCF in the quarter ending September 2018.

The performance, according to the central bank report, was driven by higher demand by Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited and some manufacturing industries.

Noteworthy, production by Songo Songo gas processing plant accounted for 57.3 percent of total gas production in the country.

