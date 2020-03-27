South Africa: NSFAS Has Spent R4.2 Billion in Upfront Payments On Students, Says Nzimande

26 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has made provisional funding available to more than 400 000 students for the 2020 academic year.

Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande, said the total payout to date is R4.2 billion, and R677.7 million of that amount was to assist with transport and accommodation during the registration period.

The minister said a NSFAS report showed it has processed almost all applications received to date during the first quarter of 2020.

The report also included contingency plans and disbursements of student bursaries during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Provisional funding has been made available to 266 274 TVET students, of which 185 876 registrations have been received.

"The NSFAS has already made an upfront tuition to TVETs of R623 million, which comprises 20% of the tuition allocation to colleges. This money was meant to assist colleges with cash flow and waive registration fees for students," Nzimande said.

In addition, allowances in the TVET sector have already been paid to 147 663 students, amounting to R594 million.

"The NSFAS is also currently processing payments that will be disbursed to 102 950 students to the value of R316 million," he said.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.