Botswana: International Athletes Hold On

Gaborone — Botswana sports persons plying their trade abroad are reportedly in good health despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of them is women senior national team player, Thato Ramafifi, who is studying at the Albany State University.

She said in an interview that the situation in America was scary, but said she was following all the necessary precautions so as to stay safe and she has so far survived the scourge.

Furthermore, she said schools and training were closed so she spent most of her time at home, saying America Football Federation had initially suspended football for two weeks to monitor the situation.

She however said the situation worsened, hence football was completely stopped until further notice.

According to Ramafifi, to keep fit, they train individually in their own apartments.

"Actually, we were given a programme, and each one of us follows it so that when we resume, we are fit and ready for our different assignments," she said.

Ramafifi said she was happy that Botswana was one of the countries that had not recorded any corona case. She however said it was important for the nation to be cautious.

"COVID-19 is deadly, so I advice those who can to stay at home, as for player there is no excuse because Botswana Football Association has suspended all the activities, lets reduce large gutherings," she said.

Another athlete, Nijel Amos, who is also based in Oregon -USA said he was also taking all the set precautions.

He said he was continuing with his training schedule, adding that they were now using the garage as the gym room.

The team, he said, was training in a group of only five athletes and they keep social distance as requested.

Kabelo Seakanyeng, who play for Maltese First Division side Lija Athletic Football Club said he was safe and following all the necessary precautions.

In an effort to avoid gathering in large numbers, he said the club stopped training on March 9 as everything was closed down including gym rooms and stadia.

He said they were currently doing home workouts only, adding that their physical trainers had also given them programmes to follow through the team's WhatsApp group.

Furthermore, Seakanyeng advised Botswana players to stay at home and do home workouts so that they remain fit.

Source : BOPA