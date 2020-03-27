Uganda's Virus Cases Rise to 18, Says Museveni

Photo: Pixabay
COVID COVID-19 novel Coronavirus
27 March 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Monitor Team

President Museveni on Friday said four more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18.

According to Mr Museveni, the four had been under institutional quarantine in the various hotels identified by the sub-committee on quarantine.

"Yesterday, the 26th of March, another 197 people were tested and many of them were returnees from Dubai or other category one countries, only 4 tested positive. These 4 had been under institutional quarantine in the various hotels identified by the sub-committee on quarantine. They have been evacuated to Mulago Hospital for treatment. It seems, therefore, that the efforts of identifying by temperature monitoring at the airport, quarantining the people on whom there's some suspicion and tracing the ones who escaped from the quarantine is working well. The other good news is that the majority of the 14 people who are hospitalized at Entebbe, Mulago and Masaka with the virus are responding well to the treatment and seem to be improving," he tweeted.

Copyright © 2020 The Monitor.

