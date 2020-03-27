Zimbabwe Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Rise to Five - Health Ministry

27 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Zimbabwe have risen to five, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Two new cases were reported Wednesday, Secretary for Health Agnes Mahomva said in her daily coronavirus update Wednesday evening.

"The Ministry would like to report that today the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 65 samples. Two of these tested positive for COVID-19. More details of these cases to be given later," she said.

"Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has five confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one death. The ministry would also like to advise the nation that the third case we reported yesterday (Wednesday) was today (Thursday) admitted for treatment under isolation at Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital.

"He remains in a stable condition and is assisting our teams in intensified surveillance through contact tracing."

However, she did not explain where the other new coronavirus patient was.

The first recorded death was of journalist, Zororo Makamba who died Monday after being admitted at Wilkins Hospital in Harare Friday. He had recently returned from the US which is among world countries worst affected by the pandemic.

"Among the 65 samples tested was a test for the sample from the individual whom we reported as having received an inconclusive result. Today, he tested negative COVID-19. The ministry continues to be on high alert to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The National Microbiology Reference Laboratory had as of Thursday, conducted 165 coronavirus tests.

